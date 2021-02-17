Vancouver Mall welcomes Tillys and Windsor

Vancouver Mall, a lifestyle shopping center in the heart of Southwest Washington’s “Silicon Forest” (www.shopvancouvermall.com), announced today it will soon welcome two new clothing giants to its tenant lineup: Tillys and Windsor. The new 6,305-square-foot Tillys, expected to open by mid-year, will be located on the Upper Level next to Jimmy John’s. And the 6,569-square-foot Windsor, expected to open this summer, will be located on the Lower Level in Macy’s court, between Shoe Dept. Encore and Loft.



“We are thrilled to welcome both Tillys and Windsor to Vancouver Mall,” said Tracy Peters, general manager for the shopping center. “And we are especially proud to be able to announce a growing tenant lineup early in 2021, after the difficulties posed by COVID-19 last year. Today, Vancouver Mall has completed an interior remodel, has rising traffic and sales numbers, top-performing retailers investing in remodeling their stores, and anchors like Macy’s, JCPenney and Hobby Lobby that are each performing well, all of which makes Vancouver Mall an attractive place for tenants to open new Pacific Northwest locations.”

Tillys: A growing specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods aimed at active youth, teens and young adults, Tillys carries the most popular brands in action sports, music, art and fashion. The coming Vancouver store – only the third Tillys location in the Portland/Vancouver market – will be a combination of three storefronts on the Upper Level near center court and will represent the well-known Tillys brand with a vibrant, stimulating and authentic environment that is an extension of its customers’ high-velocity, multitasking lifestyles.

“Our upcoming location at Vancouver Mall will extend our footprint in the Pacific Northwest, making it easier for our Portland-area shoppers to enjoy an unparalleled selection of the sought-after brands that are most important to our customers,” said Ed Thomas, CEO of Tillys. “The fact that Vancouver Mall is thriving despite the extreme pressures the retail industry as a whole has experienced over the past year made us very comfortable in our selection of this center for our newest Tillys location.”

Windsor: Windsor Store is the “ultimate fashion destination for every special moment in a woman’s life.” A best-in-class retailer featuring clothing and accessories for every occasion, Windsor will soon open its second store in the Portland/Vancouver market at Vancouver Mall.

“With a curated collection of on-trend clothing, footwear and accessories that includes everything from fashionable basics to special occasion gowns, Windsor dresses women for all of the memorable moments of their lives,” said Leon Zekaria CEO of Windsor. “To grow our presence in the Pacific Northwest, we looked for a location that offered both stability and a growth-oriented trajectory, and today, we couldn’t be more pleased to announce our newest upcoming location at Vancouver Mall.”

