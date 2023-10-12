Vancouver Council Approves Plan for Waterfront Gateway Project

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Vancouver City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) between the City of Vancouver and real estate firm LPC West for the development of the 6.4 acre Waterfront Gateway Site.

“The Waterfront Gateway site is one of the largest undeveloped properties in the area and this project will knit together our historic downtown and newer waterfront district,” said Patrick Quinton, City Economic Development Director. “This project aligns with our Strategic Plan by providing much-needed housing, especially affordable housing, offering opportunities for local small businesses and minority and women-owned contractors, and creating new public spaces for city events and gatherings.” The site is adjacent to Vancouver City Hall and the Vancouver Convention Center & Hilton Hotel. It is bounded by West Sixth St (north), Columbia St (east), Grant St (west), and the railroad berm (south).

The agreement with LPC West culminates a process that began with a Request for Qualifications issued by the City Center Redevelopment Authority (CCRA). LPC’s plan proposes a mixed-use district consisting of 340 market-rate residential units, 95 permanently affordable units, 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, an above-ground parking structure and two acres of publicly accessible open space. A 100,000-square-foot cross-laminate timber office building is also planned in a future phase.

“Development of the site plan involved significant community engagement,” said Patrick Gilligan, executive vice president for LPC’s Pacific Northwest region. “Community input regarding parking, accessibility, outdoor space and sustainability informed us during the design process, ensuring an adaptive space that will offer a dynamic new district for locals and guests to enjoy.”

The CCRA unanimously recommended that Council approve the DDA at its September 21 board meeting. With Council’s approval of the DDA on October 9, the City Manager or designee is now authorized to execute the agreement and related implementation documents as well as any amendments to the DDA.

Further design and the permitting process by LPC West is scheduled to take place now through the end of 2024. Construction is currently projected to start in early 2025 and be completed midway through 2027.