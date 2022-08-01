Vancouver Clinic to open new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Salmon Creek

On Monday, Aug. 8, Vancouver Clinic will open its new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Vancouver Clinic–Salmon Creek. It’s the first such clinic in Southwest Washington. At the residency clinic, 12 resident physicians will care for patients alongside established Vancouver Clinic doctors who will be sharing their skills and wisdom.

The residency clinic is part of the Legacy Salmon Creek Internal Medicine Residency Program, a collaboration between Legacy and Vancouver Clinic. Over the next three years, residents will rotate between caring for hospitalized patients and caring for Vancouver Clinic patients. All the resident physicians have graduated from medical school and are finishing the training necessary to become certified in internal medicine.

The 2022 residency class includes a doctor who once worked with service personnel injured in the line of duty. A physician who was born, raised, and educated in Venezuela and is passionate about serving the Latinx community. A doctor who served patients in the remote Nepalese highlands. A physician who is fluent in Chinese and has a special interest in tackling the stigma of hepatitis B. And a Seattleite who previously volunteered at Harborview Medical Center and the Bailey-Boushay House.

“We’re excited to welcome the best and brightest young internal medical talent to the program,” said Dr. Craig Riley, program director and medical director of population health and medical education at Vancouver Clinic. “They represent a diverse group of young physicians who have already gained valuable experience in the medical field by serving unique populations and tackling health disparities.”

Demand for clinicians who specialize in adult primary care is particularly high in Southwest Washington and across the nation. The U.S. population is increasing, and the number of physicians who can care for people isn’t keeping up. In 12 years, the U.S. could be up to 124,000 physicians short, according to The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections From 2019 to 2034, a report by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

“In a region growing as fast as Southwest Washington, expanding our primary care provider base with well-trained internists is imperative to caring for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Riley. “As we invest our time and energy in our resident physicians, we think they will become invested in our community, and we are hopeful they will choose to stay here long-term, helping meet the critical need for doctors.”