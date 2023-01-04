Vancouver Clinic Mental Health Center to open Jan. 16

Vancouver Clinic will open its 16th clinic location, Vancouver Clinic Mental Health Center, on Monday, Jan. 16. The new clinic is located at 2415 NE 134th St., Suite 301, in Vancouver, and will serve as the central location for all of the clinic’s mental health services.

In the six years since the department started with a single psychiatrist, it has expanded to include seven psychiatrists and seven social workers. In 2023, the department plans to hire a new psychiatrist and five more social workers.

In addition to seeing patients at this new site, mental health clinicians will continue to offer telehealth visits. Appointments are available for Vancouver Clinic patients referred by their primary care clinician.