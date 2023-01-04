Vancouver Clinic Mental Health Center to open Jan. 16

Vancouver Clinic will open its 16th clinic location, Vancouver Clinic Mental Health Center, on Monday, Jan. 16. The new clinic is located at 2415 NE 134th St., Suite 301, in Vancouver, and will serve as the central location for all of the clinic’s mental health services. 

In the six years since the department started with a single psychiatrist, it has expanded to include seven psychiatrists and seven social workers. In 2023, the department plans to hire a new psychiatrist and five more social workers. 

In addition to seeing patients at this new site, mental health clinicians will continue to offer telehealth visits. Appointments are available for Vancouver Clinic patients referred by their primary care clinician.

Joanna Yorke-Payne
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.

