Vancouver Clinic at Salmon Creek set to open Nov. 7

Vancouver Clinic will open their newest medical facility on Monday, Nov. 7 at their Salmon Creek location at 2529 NE 139th St. The new three-story, 75,500-square-foot building represents a critical step forward in ensuring our growing community can receive expert medical care when they need it.

Between 2010 and 2020, the area gained nearly 80,000 residents. Clark County was the fastest-growing county in Washington from 2020 to 2021.

“We are expanding as our community grows,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Mantei. “When you have more people, you need more doctors, more exam rooms, and more options for care. We are honored to help meet this essential need and to continue our 85-year tradition of serving the people of Southwest Washington.”

Extended-hours Urgent Care

The building features a new Extended-hours Urgent Care on the first floor, open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends, with plans to expand the weekend hours in the future. The additional evening hours will make it more convenient to receive same-day care.

The Urgent Care includes an impressive eight exam rooms, two triage rooms and five observation rooms, where clinicians and staff can monitor patients who are receiving fluids and other care. Thanks to the added space, three to four clinicians will be available most days.

Vancouver Clinic’s five other Urgent Care locations will continue to accept walk-ins 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (M-F), and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat-Sun/Holidays).

Expanded musculoskeletal specialty care

The building also includes suites for several specialty departments: Orthopedics; Pain Management; Physical Therapy; Podiatry, Foot & Ankle Surgery; and Sports Medicine. Additional x-ray machines and more exam rooms mean patients will experience shorter wait times.

A ground-floor physical therapy room features floor-to-ceiling sliders to the outside. Physical therapists will be able to incorporate outdoor exercises into their treatment plans and keep the doors open on nice days.

Vancouver Clinic’s first Pain Management procedure suite is on the second floor. Instead of receiving care in the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), patients will be able to receive most injections and treatments in the dedicated suite. Patients will enjoy shorter wait times and—in many cases—lower costs.

New surgery center in 2023

The third floor of Salmon Creek 2 features a new Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) with six state-of-the-art operating rooms and 18 private pre- and post-procedure rooms. Expanding the community’s number of ASC beds allows patients to comfortably recover at home and frees up hospital space for individuals who need it. Many procedures, including low-risk joint replacements, can be performed in the ASC instead of a hospital.

The impressive new surgical suites are equipped with Indigo-Clean technology — a visible light disinfection device. Indigo-Clean runs intermittently throughout the day to kill bacteria and viruses — including COVID-19 and the flu — both in the air and on surfaces.

Two suites feature Mako and da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery devices for precise, minimally invasive procedures.

“As a doctor and surgeon, I’m thrilled with the new ASC,” said Dr. Casey Cornelius, orthopedic surgeon. “Employing the latest tools and technology helps us offer patients the best possible care and an easier recovery.”

The ASC will open in early 2023.

Proud to grow with our community

Vancouver Clinic has opened six new clinics in the past three years. Today, they have 12 locations in Clark County and two locations in Multnomah County.

“Our community is experiencing a growing need for medical services,” said Dr. Keren Rosenblum, Vancouver Clinic board chair. “This is so much more than just a new building. Salmon Creek 2 represents our commitment to our families, friends, and neighbors to provide the care that keeps people healthy.”