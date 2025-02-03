Vancouver Arts & Music Festival seeks vendors and performers

Artists, creative makers and performers are invited to participate in the Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival, July 31 — Aug. 3 in Vancouver, Washington. Applications are now open for community stage performers and vendor booths for visual artists and creative makers. Artists of all genres and backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Call for art vendors and creative makers: Vendor booth applications are open to artists and creative makers who wish to sell original artwork and handcrafted goods on the festival grounds Aug. 1-3. There is no fee to apply. If selected, booth fees vary by size.

Call for performing artists: Musicians, dancers, storytellers and performing artists of all genres are encouraged to apply and be featured on the festival’s outdoor community stage. Professional audio-visual support and stage management is provided. There is no fee to apply, selected performing artists will be compensated.

Located in historic Esther Short Park (605 Esther Street), the Vancouver Arts & Music Festival features award-winning musicians, visual artists and performers from Vancouver, the region and worldwide. The four-day event hosts multiple stages, pop-up galleries, dance performances, family activities and food vendors. Each festival day culminates in an outstanding symphonic performance from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA.

The call for art vendors and performers is open through Feb. 12, selected applicants will be notified by March 31. Apply at www.vancouverartsandmusicfestival.com The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA, and the City of Vancouver present the festival.