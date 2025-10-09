Vancouver accepting applications for its Economic Prosperity and Housing Funding Cycle

The City of Vancouver is now accepting applications for its 2026 Economic Prosperity and Housing funding cycle. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) anticipates making approximately $1.9 million in federal funds available locally. These include Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funds.

The City expects to make about $1.6 million available for eligible housing programs and $300,000 for microenterprise assistance programs. HUD is anticipated to release the funds in July 2026. The programs are designed to support housing stability, increase economic opportunities, benefit people with low to moderate incomes, and create lasting improvements across Vancouver.

Applicants must submit a pre-application by Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. and turn in their full application by Dec. 5. Interested applicants are required to watch an online information session before applying; they can be found at the City’s Federal Housing Programs webpage. The City will also host online drop-in office hours for pre-application technical assistance on Oct. 24 from 10:00-11:11 a.m.

Applicant presentations and scoring committee recommendations will occur in spring 2026. After City Council and HUD approval, funding is expected to be awarded in summer 2026. For more information, including session links and application resources, visit the City’s Federal Housing Programs webpage or housing@cityofvancouver.us.