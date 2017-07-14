Three local firms among state’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’

Vancouver companies DiscoverOrg, Pacific Lifestyle Homes and Total Merchant Concepts recently made Seattle Business Magazine’s list of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in the state of Washington.

Companies were ranked on the basis of confidential employee surveys weighted against the level of employee participation. Research firm Fieldwork Webwork conducted the surveys and ranked the responses across 10 categories: benefits, communication, corporate culture, hiring/retention, executive leadership, performance standards, responsibility/decision making, rewards/recognition, training/education and workplace environment.

“We are really honored to be selected by Seattle Business Magazine for this award,” said Pacific Lifestyle Homes owner Kevin Wann. “As we have grown as a company, we have put more emphasis on company culture and we are really happy about the team we have and the culture that we have created.”

The list was featured in Seattle Business Magazine’s July publication.

