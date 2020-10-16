This week in business news

In case you missed them, here are a few notable business news items from this week!

Local businesses, community members honored for commitment to individuals with developmental disabilities

The 20th Annual Disability Employment Awareness Month Celebration was held on Oct. 7. The event honored individuals and businesses for their commitment to employment and services for individuals with development/intellectual disabilities.

The following award winners were honored at the virtual celebration:

Large Employer (50 or more employees) of people with developmental/intellectual disabilities – IQ Credit Union Small Employer (49 or less employees) of people with developmental/intellectual disabilities – Sonesta ES Employee with a developmental/intellectual disability – Chris Bergman Dennis Campbell Outstanding Service Award for outstanding service to improving the lives of individuals with developmental/intellectual disabilities – Debbie Thompson David Hanawalt Service Award for an employment specialist who demonstrates service to their clients above and beyond the client’s expectations, exceeds the contractual expectations, and promotes client success and growth – April Burton

The awards event is part of celebrating October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The Clark County Disability Employment Awareness Month Awards honor the role people with developmental disabilities have in assisting us to achieve a dynamic, productive workforce and recognize the leadership of the business community.

This event featured a keynote by Karen Gaffney and highlighted the role of essential workers. This event was recorded by CVTV and will be available for future viewing at www.cvtv.org.

“Residents are encouraged to support the businesses who hire people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Patricia McConaughy, program manager for Clark County Community Services. “We acknowledge and thank our sponsors for supporting this important event: CVTV, C-TRAN, Clark College and Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board.”

For more information or future sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily Harris at emily@gowise.org or 503-750-9776.

Candidate forums to focus on housing issues

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) is hosting two virtual candidate forums focused on housing issues on Oct. 20 and 21.

The Legislative Candidate Forum is presented by Schlotfeldt Law Firm and will be held on Oct. 20 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Candidates from the 17th, 18th and 49th legislative districts will have designated time to answer questions pre-selected by BIA membership. The agenda is as follows:

Legislative District 18 (6-6:45 p.m.)

Legislative District 49 (6:45-7:30 p.m.)

Legislative District 17 (7:30-8:15 p.m.)

The Clark County Council Candidate Forum is presented by New Tradition Homes and will be held on Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During this timeframe, the candidates running for Clark County Council Districts 3 and 4 will be able to answer questions pre-selected by BIA membership.

Both forums will be moderated by attorney Jamie Howsley of Jordan Ramis PC.

The BIA has information on how to find your legislative district and/or county council district on their event pages on www.biaofclarkcounty.org. The BIA asks that those interested in attending pre-register on their website for access to the zoom login information, though the forums will also be live streamed to the BIA of Clark County’s Facebook Live feed.

City seeks volunteers to serve on City/County Telecommunications Commission

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants with an interest in government and educational access television and cable television franchising to fill an open position on its City/County Telecommunications Commission. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

The City/County Telecommunications Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Vancouver City Council and the Clark County Council on matters related to telecommunications and cable television. The commission makes reports, monitors compliance with the city and county cable franchise agreements, and establishes rules and regulations regarding cable television and associated telecommunications issues. Four members are appointed by Vancouver City Council and four by the Clark County Council.

Commission meetings are held quarterly on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. and are currently being conducted remotely. Commissioners serve three-year terms. Applicants must live in the city and must be available for an interview with Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

This position is currently held by an individual whose term is expiring and may reapply. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any qualifying applicants.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request a printed application or for further information, contact Shannon Ripp at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or by calling 360-487-8600.

Visit www.cityofvancouver.us/tc to learn more about the City/County Telecommunications Commission, including links to past meeting minutes and agendas.

