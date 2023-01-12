The Vancouver Clinic to acquire Cascade Physicians, P.C.

The Vancouver Clinic will acquire Cascade Physicians, P.C.—which has offices in Tualatin, Gresham, and NW Portland—effective February 1, 2023.

“This partnership is a strong match for both Cascade Physicians and Vancouver Clinic,” said Dr. Alfred Seekamp, chief medical officer at Vancouver Clinic. “We share the same values. We are both physician-led clinics providing expert and compassionate care.”

The eight physicians at Cascade Physicians will continue to see patients under the Vancouver Clinic name. The Cascade Physicians Gresham clinic will relocate to Gresham Square (340 NW Burnside Road), where Vancouver Clinic opened a clinic one year ago. The clinics in Tualatin and NW Portland will stay in their current locations.

Patients will continue to see their current physicians and will have access to Vancouver Clinic’s wide network of services, including primary care, lab services, urgent care, surgical care, and specialty care.

“Our physicians support this partnership,” said Dr. Jennifer Kearsley, president of Cascade Physicians, “Vancouver Clinic provides robust resources to help us continue providing exceptional care to our patients now and in the future.”

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With 460 clinicians and 1,600 staff, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 85 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, and surgical care. For more information, visit tvc.org.