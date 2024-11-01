The Vancouver Clinic Opens New Physical Therapy Clinic in Salmon Creek

The Vancouver Clinic has announced that it is opening a new physical therapy location November 4, 2024 at Skyview Station in Salmon Creek.

The new Clinic is located at 14019 NE 10th Avenue, Suite #620 in the newest retail development on 139th Street in Salmon Creek, near the new Trader Joe’s. The space includes dedicated space for twelve Physical Therapists and several specialties including balance, pelvic floor, hand therapy and pediatrics. The gym space is twice the size of the gym at Salmon Creek 1, offering patients more open space to practice their exercises.

The Salmon Creek facility is The Vancouver Clinic’s 19th clinic location providing primary, specialty, and surgical care in both Southwest Washington and Oregon. The current physical therapy suite at Salmon Creek 1 will be renovated to accommodate the clinic’s growing primary care services. Vancouver Clinic offers physical therapy at five locations: Battle Ground, Columbia Tech Center, The Mill, Salmon Creek 2 and, starting November 4, Skyview Station.

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With more than 500 clinicians and nearly 1,900 employees, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 88 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, and surgical care at locations in Southwest Washington and Oregon. For more information, visit www.tvc.org