The Management Group and Webfor announce digital marketing partnership

Looking to expand its digital footprint in the property management marketplace, Vancouver-based regional property management company, The Management Group, has partnered with  Vancouver-based digital marketing agency Webfor to improve its web presence and develop asset awareness. Webfor will be working in conjunction with The Management Group Executive Leadership Team, which brings together their web, creative, and media divisions.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.