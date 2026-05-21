PLS Engineering Welcomes Kenny Knott: Evan Lang Receives Surveyor Certificate

The growing Survey Department at PLS Engineering announced that Kenny Knott is a new Crew Chief at PLS. Knott has ten years of experience in land surveying. Coming out of high school, Kenny began his career as a crew member supporting his survey team, and advanced to Crew Chief due to hard work and dedication to his firm. Leading 2-3 survey technicians, he focused on forestry and boundary development and commercial timberland districts. Hs oversaw topographical surveys, construction staking, and residential staking projects. Duties included safety meetings, and when not in the field, drafting projects in house. When he is not working, Kenny is an avid outdoorsman, hunting and crabbing along the Washington coast.

Evan Lang

As a respected member of the PLS Survey team since 2018, Evan Lang, LSIT began his career with PLS as a Survey Crew Lead for his first three years. In 2021 due to his dedication and work ethic, Evan was promoted to Assistant Survey Manager. In April 2026 Evan received his certification as a Professional Land Surveyor in the State of Washington.