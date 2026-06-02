The Hough Foundation Celebrates 34 Years with 15th Annual ‘Sip & Stroll’

The Hough Foundation will host its 15th Annual Sip & Stroll on Saturday, August 15th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through the neighborhood streets of Uptown Village and Downtown Vancouver. Presented by Riverview Bank, this year’s milestone event aligns perfectly with the foundation’s 34th year of existence, featuring exactly 34 local merchant and restaurant locations along the route.

Participants will take a self-guided tour down Main, Broadway, and Washington streets, using a tasting map to sample specially chosen premium wines, craft beers, ciders, and spirits. More than 34 beverages will be represented, many being local samplings. Along the stroll, attendees can also take advantage of exclusive shopping discounts and special menu items created by the participating local businesses.

The event begins and ends at the Burgerville Headquarters, located at 1602 Main Street. To ensure a comfortable experience for everyone, two complimentary shuttle buses will run continuously throughout the evening to transport participants between tasting areas.

Advance tickets are available online for $45 per adult (ages 21 and older) or can be purchased at the event gate for $55. Each ticket includes a customized wine/beer tasting map, a commemorative glass, and an official admission wristband. All proceeds directly support the Hough Foundation’s mission to fund crucial academic, music, and wellness programs for local elementary school students.

For more information, to view the full vendor list, or to purchase advance tickets, please visit the Hough Foundation Event Page www.houghfoundation.org