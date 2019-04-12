Technology for all students leads to recognition for Vancouver Public Schools

The Consortium for School Networking selected Vancouver Public Schools for its Community Leadership Award for Digital Equity, defined as access to devices and high-speed internet and the promotion of digital leadership.

Thanks to a two-time voter-approved technology levy, all VPS students in third through 12th grades have access to individual iPads or laptops. To support the use of those tools, the district installed Wi-Fi networks on school buses and secured a grant to cover the cost of hotspots for families who do not have internet at home. VPS also has developed programs and resources to empower staff and students in using technology for teaching and learning and to engage families and the community.

“Vancouver Public Schools is committed to ensuring that all students have equitable access to technology and the knowledge to integrate those tools into meaningful learning,” Superintendent Steve Webb said. “We are continuing to fulfill the community’s direction to make technology part of our strategy for preparing students for college, careers and life. We are grateful that voters reaffirmed their support of this work by reauthorizing the technology levy last February. Future-ready learning tools produce future-ready graduates.”

VPS is the third recipient of the award, and the first recipient from Washington state. The district was honored in Portland, Ore., in early April and received a $2,000 honorarium.

The Consortium for School Networking is a professional association for school system technology leaders.

