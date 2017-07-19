SWCA Foundation awards $2,000 for Battle Ground YMCA study

The YMCA has received a $2,000 award from the SWCA Foundation. The funds will be used to perform a market study identifying how the needs of the Battle Ground community could be met with the opening of a new YMCA facility.

The study is required for petitions to the government for funding.

Efforts to bring a YMCA to Battle Ground have been spearheaded by the citizen group Friends of the Battle Ground YMCA and the YMCA Task Force.

The task force is currently considering three different sites for a YMCA facility: The Lewisville School site off of Hwy. 503, and a pair of new development areas off of Hwy. 503, near Battle Ground Cinema.

Learn more about the effort at www.bgymca.com.

