Steigerwald Floodplain Restoration to break ground

The Steigerwald Floodplain Restoration Project will break ground on Sept. 5 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge. This project is the largest restoration project for the lower 146 miles of the Columbia River. It has a substantial regional impact on fish recovery, orca recovery, flood reduction and access to public lands. The event will include a groundbreaking ceremony on the site with the option for a short walking site tour, along with refreshments from 54˚40’ Brewing Company. Project contractor Biohabitats will also be on-site working during the ceremony. Gather in the Refuge parking lot and walk a few feet to the elevated channel for the groundbreaking. This Steigerwald project has multiple long-lasting benefits for fish and wetlands, improves flood protection, reduces the cost and impact to the Port and City facilities, and protects private landowners. The project is funded by the Bonneville Power Administration and Washington State Department of Ecology Floodplains by Design program.

Beyond the habitat improvements, it will reduce the flooding of Highway 14, the mobile home park and the Port of Camas-Washougal’s industrial lands, and create several hundred local jobs.

