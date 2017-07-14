Soldera Properties moves Vancouver office downtown

Soldera Properties, a Lake Oswego-headquartered real estate agency, has moved its Vancouver office from a space near the Vancouver Mall to downtown’s Esther Short Neighborhood (525 W 8th Street, Suite A).

The agency said the new office will accommodate the growth of its real estate business, providing a stronger presence in Vancouver and a more flexible and accessible venue for client meetings, events and broker training.

“The new office substantially increases the amount of desk space we have, providing the opportunity for our Washington and dual licensed brokers to spend more time with clients and training in the downtown Vancouver area,” said Patrick Krause, an owner of Soldera Properties.

Leading the new office is Randy Hunzeker, a long-time Vancouver resident and past president of the Clark County Association of Realtors.

