Share’s Soup’s On! event raises $129,748, honors local chefs

Best soup awards were given to Bleu Door Bakery, Frontier Public House, Eatery at The Grant House

A total of 690 guests at Soup’s On! Celebrity Chefs Compete for Share event on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Red Lion Hotel on the River in Jantzen Beach helped to raise $27,350 during the event’s paddle raise, bringing the total raised at the event to $129,748.

The event was presented by Davidson & Associates Insurance and supported by Pacific Lifestyle Homes, CenturyLink and Fred Meyer.

A major highlight of the event was the awards for best soup, with the coveted Golden Ladle People’s Choice Award for Soup-er Chef awarded to Bonnie Brasure of Bleu Door Bakery. Brasure was also awarded the Presenting Sponsor’s Choice for Best Soup by Davidson & Associates Insurance. Brasure prepared a Chicken Wild Rice and Mushroom soup that was served at her restaurant all week.

It was a tie for the Chef’s Choice Award for Best Soup, with trophies presented to Marian Adams of Frontier Public House and Capers Ogletree of Eatery at The Grant House.

A total of 13 local celebrity chefs participated in the “Chef Battle,” with guests sampling each soup and casting a ballot. A representative from Davidson & Associates Insurance cast a vote for the Presenting Sponsor’s Choice and each chef cast a vote for the Chef’s Choice. Additional chefs included Beaches Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Vancouver, Jo Foody’s, Legacy Medical Center Salmon Creek, New Season’s Market, Mill Creek Pub, Red Lion Hotel on the River in Jantzen Beach, Rick Browne Ph.B., Simply Thyme Catering and Warehouse ’23.

The evening’s program included the presentation of the 2017 Emily Marshall Volunteer of the Year Award to Mandi Carsey and the 2017 Community Partnership Award to Officer Tyler Chavers.

“I was trying to find something to do with my kids, because I thought it was important to get involved in the community,” Carsey said.

Chavers shared, “Every individual in the room, all of you are community and you are all my examples of putting a human face on suffering and not wishing that someone else would do something, but actually doing something.”

Each guest also took home an artisan soup bowl created by local artists Pat Brame, Nick Molatore, Kelly Kegwin, Sam Mackenzie, Stephen Mickey and Honna Sheffield.

About Share

Share was founded in 1979 with the goal of caring for the homeless and hungry in the greater Vancouver area. Share operates three shelters for the homeless; a transitional housing program; Lincoln Place (a 30-unit Housing First model apartment complex); a street outreach program, including a Day Center; a Housing & Essential Needs (HEN) program; provides case management to clients and provides daily meals for the homeless and low-income members of our community.

Share also operates a summer meals program for low-income children and a backpack program benefitting more than 1,850 children at 89 schools to provide food for weekends to children receiving free or reduced-fee lunches. Additionally, Share offers financial programs that incorporate financial education and matched dollars for savings; these programs are designed to assist in the improvement of credit scores and financial management. For more information on Share, visit their website at www.sharevancouver.org.

Comments

comments