Rivermark Gives $20,000 to Community Roots Collaborative

The Rivermark Community Fund, a philanthropic arm of Rivermark Community Credit Union, has directed its 2022 grant of $20,000 to Community Roots Collaborative (C-Roots), a non-profit organization aimed at creating stable and affordable housing. This donation will support the development of permanent, cottage-style tiny homes in Clark County for those currently unhoused.

“At Rivermark, we recognize the importance of affordable housing as one of several foundational elements in support of our larger financial wellness strategic initiative to support local families. For this year’s grant, we intentionally sought out a nonprofit whose mission extends beyond affordable housing and includes a network of community support services to address the underlying issues of houselessness,” said Seth Schaefer, Rivermark’s President/CEO.

According to a recent count by the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS), individuals experiencing houselessness continues to rise as affordable and transitional housing resources remain inadequate. “I’m confident that our grant to the Community Roots Collaborative is part of a longer-term solution as a result of their more holistic approach,” continued Schaefer.

“With our second 23 home development now under construction, and a third development slated to start later next year, we have fully reached the limits of our current working board model. Rivermark’s grant will be instrumental in giving C-Roots enough reserves to start the process of hiring our first full-time Executive Director in the first quarter of 2023. This grant will allow us to scale our concept of building modular, factory-build, tiny homes to areas outside of Vancouver, WA,” said Dan Whiteley, President of C-Roots.

About Rivermark Community Credit Union

Rivermark Community Credit Union serves over 89,000 members across 15 counties in Oregon and SW Washington. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. For more information about Rivermark visit their website at www.rivermarkcu.org.

About Community Roots Collaborative

The Community Roots Collaborative’s mission is to create affordable housing solutions with integrated support services for those who are currently unhoused. They are currently working on a project to build 21 tiny homes on a 1.5-acre neighborhood to permanently house those in need.