Reminder: 2017 Business Growth Awards next Wednesday

Jason Reid, Reid Business Systems

Tickets are still available to attend the Vancouver Business Journal’s 2017 Business Growth Awards on Wednesday, April 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heathman Lodge.

The annual awards program recognizes start-ups, innovators and growing businesses located in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties.

This year’s finalists and the categories in which they are nominated are:

  • Innovator of the Year: Plum Geek; Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt; United Home Technologies
  • Start-up of the Year: Hubb; Plum Geek; Popcorn Cove
  • Fastest Growing Business – 1-5 years: Reid Business Systems; Riverside Payments
  • Fastest Growing Business – 6-10 years: DiscoverOrg; Empire Hospitality; ExecuTech Lease Group; Paul Davis Restoration
  • Fastest Growing Business – More than 10 years: Excavator Rental Services; McCords Vancouver Toyota; NetRush; On Line Support; Opsahl Dawson

To register, visit the event page. For more info, call 360.695.2442.

A special Business Growth Awards edition of the Vancouver Business Journal detailing the finalists and award recipients will be published on Friday, April 21.

