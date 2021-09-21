Port of Woodland news

The Port of Woodland Commission entered into a real estate purchase sale agreement with Peri Formworks within the Schurman Way Industrial Park. Peri has been a ground lease tenant of the Port since 2001 and leases approximately 11 acres of property. The sale of the property secured the future of Peri being located in Woodland rather than seeking sites outside the region.

“The sale of the property provides Peri the stability of owning their investment and getting it back on the taxes which in turn supports the local economy,” said Commissioner Paul Cline. The sale of the property adds on to the Port’s recent transactions with Brown Strauss and Taylor Trucking earlier this summer at Schurman Way Industrial Park.

The Port Commission also discussed the recent State Auditor’s Office completion of the Port’s first financial audit for 2020. The SAO office found the Port had a clean audit and commended the Port.

“I would like to commend Port Auditor Moore on receiving a clean audit given the amount of grants, loans, bonds, projects and transactions that occurred in 2020,” said Commissioner Bob Wile, who was the Commission representative through the audit process.

The Port was required to begin financial audits due to the amount of funds within the Port’s financials and as part of the recent bond purchase that secured millions in federal grant dollars.

The Port awarded its Austin Point Dockside Infrastructure study to KPFF. The project will be the latest in a multitude of studies being completed by the Port for future investments including public access, mitigation, salmon habitat restoration, rail and transportation connectivity with safety, removal of at-grade crossings and improving congestion issues with rail. The project will have a significant public involvement process, which will be different from traditional outreach given COVID limitations.

“The Port will be looking for out of the box opportunities to work with agencies, businesses, community members, stakeholders and interested parties to vet through any options at Austin Point. This was a critical element to the Commission in their decision for award,” said Executive Director Jennifer Wray-Keene.

The Port currently has a contract with David Evans and Associates for the Kuhnis Rail connection and with Ecological Land Services for public access, recreation, mitigation, salmon habitat within the Point.

