PORT OF VANCOUVER SEEKS APPLICATIONS FOR COMMUNITY FUND GRANTS

The Port of Vancouver USA announced today that its Community Fund is once again seeking applications for up to $10,000 for projects focused on economic development, workforce development and tourism. Each year, the port’s Community Fund distributes money to programs located within the port district via a competitive application process. Applications for 2026 are now open, with a January 16, 2026—5:00 p.m. deadline to apply. Applications and additional information can be found on the port’s Community Fund webpage.

“The Port of Vancouver USA has provided economic benefit to this region for more than 100 years. We created the Community Fund to multiply that effort with local organizations that share our mission. We’re excited to see the great projects proposed in 2026,” said the port’s Chief External Affairs Officer, Ryan Hart.

Successful projects in 2025, which saw support for pollinators and a small business incubator as well as cultural experiences and local festivals included:

Vancouver GoFest Celebration received $2,500 for the two-day festival that celebrates the world of Pokémon, anime, cosplay, gaming and more. The 2025 festival attracted over 10,000 attendees who enjoyed a passport to downtown businesses, photos with their favorite Pokémon, vendor marketplace focused on locally-made goods, a kid’s marketplace, movies at the Kiggins Theater, gaming lounge and much more. Visit Vancouver estimated the festival generated more than $400,000 in local business sales.

Vancouver Bee Project received $2,500 for the second annual Pollinator Festival held at Marshall Park. The project supports bees, hummingbirds, and other pollinators by focusing on native plant habitats. Fourth Plain Forward matched port funds to increase support for the public festival. The festival featured internationally acclaimed speakers, walking tours of bee habitats, kids crafts and games and giveaway of seeds for plants enjoyed by pollinators in our region.

Ke Kukui Foundation—The Ke Kukui Foundation received $2,500 for a second year from the port in support of the 4 Days of Aloha festival. Port funds supported cultural workshops featuring master practitioners from Hawaii who shared music and traditional artistic practices with attendees. With 17,000 attendees and 400 workshop participants, the festival is a regional tourism draw supporting hotels, restaurants and businesses in downtown Vancouver.

The Historic Trust and Providence Academy Small Business Incubator—The Historic Trust received $2,500 for the inaugural year of its small business incubator program. Port funds helped support monthly lease rates for local small businesses that are ready to take the next step in their growth by leasing office space in the Academy building. Three women-owned businesses were helped that focus on pain relief and massage, holistic wellness and healing.

Submissions are due Friday, January 16, 2026 by 5:00 p.m. Successful applicants have one year from the date of the award to spend the funds. Questions about the program can be directed to Gigi Harker-Olguin at gigi.harkerolguin@portvanusa.com, or (360) 518-2550