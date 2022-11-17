Port of Kalama will soon be home to new riverfront market, restaurants

Construction is in progress for Port of Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market centered between Marine and Louis Rasmussen Parks in Kalama.

The two-story, 32,757-square-foot space will be home to local vendors, artisans, and event and meeting spaces. The Port is also leasing two restaurant locations and a retail space it hopes to fill with a distillery, taphouse, brewery or wine retailer.

On the shores of the Columbia River and adjacent to McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge, the location sees approximately 250,000 visitors annually, drawing great interest from nearby Portland and Vancouver. A new cruise ship dock on the property is also continuing to grow the number of visitors coming through.

The Port’s vision for the market is to boost local entrepreneurs and their businesses. A select group of graduates from the SCORE Business Accelerator Program will be competing for opportunities to fill the market vendor spaces with a variety of offerings from baked goods to art and more.

Conversations with possible tenants are underway for the restaurant spaces and retail location. Both restaurant locations feature waterfront views and patio seating. The Port plans to fill the restaurant spaces with a steakhouse or seafood restaurant and an Italian restaurant.

The retail space for lease is designed for a distillery, brewery, taphouse or wine retailer featuring a bright, open space with garage doors that open to Marine Park and Columbia River views.

Construction is slated to be wrapped up by fall 2023.