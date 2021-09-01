Port of Camas-Washougal announces construction of Building 20

The Port of Camas-Washougal recently announced the impending construction of Building 20 in the Steigerwald Commerce Center. The Port has awarded Rotschy, Inc. out of Vancouver, Wash., the contractor for this project.



The construction of Building 20 is made possible through a $3 million federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), and a more than $1.4 million state grant/loan from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB), along with matching funds from the Port.



CIDA, Inc. out of Portland, Ore., designed the new 50,000-square-foot building, which will be divisible into 15 3,300-square-foot bays, some with loading docks. Groundbreaking will be scheduled for fall 2021 and construction is slated to be complete by October 2022.



For information on leasing space in Building 20, or elsewhere in the industrial park, contact Derek Jaeger, business development manager for the Port, at Derek@portcw.com.

