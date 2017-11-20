Planet Fitness announces grand re-opening of gym in Vancouver

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgment Free Zone, announced the grand re-opening of a renovated location in Vancouver located at 8024 East Mill Plain Blvd., in the old Garrison Square Shopping Center, now known as The Mill.

Planet Fitness celebrated the grand re-opening of its newly renovated facility all day on Nov. 2 beginning at 6:30 a.m. with bagels and coffee for members. At 11 a.m., Planet Fitness staff were joined by representatives from the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce for a grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, Planet Fitness presented an oversized check for $2,500 to representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington. The Boys & Girls Club is a nonprofit organization working to help youth of all backgrounds – with a special concern for those who need it most – develop the qualities to become responsible citizens and leaders.

The festivities concluded with pizza, giveaways and raffles, along with a live radio remove from Z100.

The completely renovated facility has been under construction over the past three months and now boasts 24,000 total square feet – a 3,000-square-foot increase from the original 21,000-square-foot space. Equipment upgrades include all new state-of- the-art cardio machines, strength equipment and a PF360. Facility enhancements have also been made and consist of brand new locker rooms, a new and fully equipped Black Card Spa with HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and more. The new facility is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additionally, Planet Fitness has extended its judgment free philosophy outside of its gyms and into communities that need it most with its national philanthropic initiative, “The Judgement Free Generation.” With Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the nation’s leading youth development organization, supporting millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgment free planet – a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.

“We’re thrilled to continue to provide a Judgment Free fitness experience to our Vancouver members who have been with us since the beginning, and we encourage those who have not been in to come check out the club, meet our friendly staff, get a tour and see what the Judgment Free Zone is all about,” said Kalpana Lubrano, Planet Fitness franchisee. “We are also honored to celebrate our grand re-opening with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington. At Planet Fitness, we are fortunate to help change people’s lives every day, and we are thrilled to support an important organization that is positively impacting the lives of so many children in our community.”

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgment Free Zone, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and unlimited small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the pe @ pf program. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s okay to treat yourself every once in a while.

