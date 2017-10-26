Pie, dance parties, gratitude activities coming to Camas First Friday in November

Pie is a favorite and the November First Friday in downtown Camas is a fun celebration of this delicious treat. Community members are invited to visit downtown Camas on Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. and enjoy after hours holiday shopping, art shows, kids’ crafts and painting, gratitude activities, and lots of pie.

Activities include:

Pie tastings in participating businesses – vote for your favorite pie and be entered to win pies and prizes from the merchants.

The Pie Walk Dance Party starting at 7 p.m. in Journey Church, 304 NE 4th St. — win a delicious pie or other treats.

Pie Raffle at the Downtown Camas Association (DCA) tables in Journey Church.

Kids’ autumn crafts at the DCA tables and painting with The Paint Roller in Journey Church.

Gratitude Leaves – What are you thankful for? Pick up paper leaves in participating locations, write one thing you are thankful for on each leaf and add your leaves to the Community Gratitude Branch. Each leaf earns you a ticket to win autumn prizes donated by the merchants or pies.

Art Shows at Camas Gallery, 408 NE 4th St.; Second Story Gallery, 625 NE 4th St.; and Attic Gallery, 421 NE Cedar St.

Pick up your participation and activity list for the evening at the DCA tables in Journey starting at 5 p.m .

“Who doesn’t love pie and having fun?” said Carrie Schulstad, executive director of the DCA. “This First Friday has one of our most loved First Friday activities of the year – the pie walk dance party. Everyone gets a chance to win a pie or other treat but in between, there’s lots of dancing. All ages get into the spirit. This event is also a way to express gratitude to all the wonderful customers in our community who help make our town what it is today.”

First Fridays are art, activities, dining and after-hours shopping themed family friendly events coordinated by the DCA each month of the year to support downtown and bring the community together. For all the information, visit http://downtowncamas.com/event/november-first-friday-2017-thankful-pie and www.facebook.com/camasfirstfriday.

