PeaceHealth Southwest receives $10 million gift

The PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation has received a transformative $10 million gift from philanthropists David and Patricia Nierenberg. This significant contribution doubles their initial pledge made in 2021, bringing their total commitment to $20 million towards the Healthcare Reimagined Campaign that is supporting the expansion of the Emergency Department.

The Nierenbergs’ unprecedented generosity brings PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center within sight of reaching the philanthropic goal of the campaign. Their support plays a pivotal role in completing the expansion and modernization of the emergency department and the establishment of the Community Health Hub (CHH), critical initiatives designed to enhance healthcare delivery and meet the needs of the growing community.

“We are deeply honored by David and Patricia Nierenberg’s continued faith in our Mission,” said Karen Santangelo, Chief Philanthropy Officer. “Their extraordinary support exemplifies the power of philanthropy to drive meaningful change. Their gift will not only impact the lives of our patients today but will also leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

The Nierenbergs have a long history of service and philanthropy in this region. David co-chaired PeaceHealth Southwest’s last capital campaign establishing the Firstenburg Tower and Holtzman Twins NICU and is a co-chair for the current Healthcare Reimagined Campaign. The Nierenbergs’ previous donations have funded key services at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, including the Holtzman Twins NICU and the Patricia Nierenberg Child Care Center. Continuing this philanthropic legacy, their latest pledge supports innovative advancements at the hospital by enabling the integration of proven, socially informed approaches with cutting-edge healthcare innovations.

“As the son and brother to healthcare providers, this gift keeps alive our family tradition of supporting the health of our community,” said David Nierenberg. “We want to see this campaign completed. Our community has faced significant challenges over the past few years, from the COVID-19 pandemic to economic uncertainties. PeaceHealth Southwest has remained steadfast in providing exceptional care to those in our community through it all – dating back to the Civil War – thanks in large part to the sense of community ownership and shared responsibility to make healthcare accessible to all. By doubling our pledge, Patricia and I hope to inspire others to join us in supporting this essential cause. Together, we can ensure that PeaceHealth Southwest continues to provide top-tier healthcare to all who need it.”

The Healthcare Reimagined Campaign has already raised more than $54 million in support of doubling the footprint of the Emergency Department that is one of the busiest on the West Coast, also adding a state-of-the-art, 24-bed Observation Unit and creating an innovative Community Health Hub to allow community partners to address the non-medical needs of emergency department patients. Together, these facilities and services put the focus on delivering the right care at the right time in the right place.

The PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation invites the community to join the Nierenberg’s in supporting the Healthcare Reimagined Campaign. Contributions can be made through the Foundation’s website or by contacting the Foundation directly.