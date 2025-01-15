PeaceHealth opens four clinic sites

The transition of four former Providence-owned clinic sites to PeaceHealth in Clark County is complete and reopened to patients under the PeaceHealth name on Jan. 13, 2025.

Nearly all the staff from the clinics approximately 100 physicians, clinicians and caregivers chose to stay at their clinics and join the PeaceHealth family.

“We want current clinic patients to know that while the names of the clinics are changing, their care team who they know, and trust, remains the same.” shared Leon McCook, MD, Chief Medical Officer, PeaceHealth Medical Group-Columbia Network.

Across the four sites, services at the clinics will include primary care, walk-in care, imaging, and outpatient rehabilitation services. Their names and locations will be:

PeaceHealth Esther Short Primary Clinic, 700 Washington Street

PeaceHealth Camas Clinic, 3101 SE 192nd Ave (Primary Care and Outpatient Rehabilitation)

PeaceHealth Mill Plain Clinic, 315 SE Stone Mill Dr. (Primary Care and Priority Care)

PeaceHealth Vancouver Rehabilitation Clinic, 222 Park Plaza Dr., Park Tower 3, Ste. 120

By transitioning these outpatient care sites to PeaceHealth, patients in Clark County will gain increased access to a full spectrum of primary, specialty and hospital care services closer to home, without having to travel into Oregon. Caring for all is at the heart of the PeaceHealth Mission, adds Dr. McCook. “We are grateful for this opportunity to welcome the talented care team of these clinics and further improve access and health outcomes in the region.”

For more information on the clinics, visit www.peacehealth.org/clarkcounty.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 clinicians and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.