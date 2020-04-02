PeaceHealth Family Medicine Clinic closes

The PeaceHealth Family Medicine Clinic at 505 NE 87th Ave., in Vancouver, temporarily closed starting April 1.

The clinic’s caregivers, physicians and supplies will be redirected temporarily to PeaceHealth Family Medicine Fisher’s Landing and PeaceHealth Union Station Clinic.

PeaceHealth will update our communities when the clinic is scheduled to reopen. Other PeaceHealth clinics remain open. Community members with questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Washington State Department of Health, 800-525-0127, or go online to www.peacehealth.org/coronavirus.

Comments

comments