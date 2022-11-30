Pacific Lifestyle Homes named ‘Builder of the Year’ by BIA of Clark County

Pacific Lifestyle Homes has been named “Builder of the Year” by the Building Industry Association of Clark County.

The award was announced at the BIA annual meeting held recently. The announcement marks the third time that Pacific Lifestyle Homes has been honored with the prestigious award.

In 2018 renowned national building publication, Professional Builder Magazine recognized Pacific Lifestyle Homes with its highest honor, the National Housing Quality “Gold” award.

“On behalf of the BIA, I’m thrilled to honor Pacific Lifestyle Homes with the Builder of the Year award,” said Aaron Helmes, 2022 President of the BIA of Clark County. “The President’s Award recognizes individuals and companies who have made outstanding contributions to the BIA and the building industry. We are proud to have Pacific Lifestyle Homes as a member who embodies excellence in the building industry.”

“It is a true honor to be singled out by the BIA of Clark County with this award. We talk everyday about striving for excellence and providing the best service and value to our customers and awards like this validate the quest,” said Kevin Wann, Founder and President of Pacific Lifestyle Homes.