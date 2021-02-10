Pacific Lifestyle Homes breaks ground on new Ridgefield community

Pacific Lifestyle Homes, a leading Northwest homebuilder, announced Wednesday the groundbreaking of a new community in Ridgefield.

The new community is Viewridge Hollow, which will feature 43 homes. Most home sites are situated on easy-to-maintain lots. The neighborhood has a series of community walking trails and is located in close proximity to the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge and the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex. Home pricing will start in the $400,000s. The community is now selling from Seven Wells Estates.

Viewridge Hollow is located in the Ridgefield School District. Elementary school is South Ridge Elementary, middle school is View Ridge and high school is Ridgefield High School.

“We are really thrilled to open the Viewridge Hollow. The designs of these homes are very efficient and the location is ideal for all buyers,” said Mark Kesling, sales operations manager for Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

The floor plans selected for the neighborhood include some of the company’s most popular, ranging from 1,400-3,000 square feet, with 2-5 bedrooms and 2-4.5 bathrooms. Buyers can choose from a variety of two-story, single-level and master-on-the-main home plans. Currently, Pacific Lifestyle Homes offers more than 30 home designs.

Home designs in Viewridge Hollow offer features like lofts, bonus rooms and dens that can be transformed into whatever the buyer wishes. Buyers can choose from a productive home office, media room, hobby space, home gym or simply a second family room to unwind and relax.

All homes in the neighborhood include: a complimentary finish package including features such as “Smart Home” technology, granite tile countertops, first floor 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hand-scraped or smooth-plank hardwood floors, tile bathroom floors in the master suite, a USB wall charger and standard front and landscaping.

All homes also feature Pacific Lifestyle Homes “Smart Technology Package.” This package features programmable lights, climate, and locks to the two Amazon Echo devices included in each home. Buyers can monitor their home remotely and program music, temperature and security settings.

Neighborhood GPS address is 2912 S White Salmon Dr, Ridgefield, WA 98642. Buyers interested in visiting can meet sales personnel at nearby Pacific Lifestyle Homes neighborhood, Seven Wells Estates which is located at Sales 4749 S 16th St, Ridgefield, WA 98642 . Sales consultant is Victoria Reef VictoriaR@BuildPLH.com. Phone 360-869-8577.

