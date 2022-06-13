Owner of Northwest Personal Training purchases building after 22 years of leasing

Sherri McMillan, the owner and president of Northwest Personal Training, announced the purchase of their building located at 1011 Broadway in downtown Vancouver after 22 years of leasing the space. McMillan noted that “purchasing our building provides us the stability we need to continue changing lives in Clark County for decades to come. We love our downtown location and it’s a vibrant and exciting area to offer our health and fitness services.”

McMillan said, “we recently renovated our interior space and are now focusing on redesigning the front of our building to provide better curb appeal and align with the upgrades throughout downtown.”

“Long term goals would be to expand the building vertically to provide more functional space,” McMillan said. “We are celebrating 22 years of fitness, friendships and fun. Our studio feels more like a fitness family where lasting friendships have formed as a result of people meeting at the studio. We have worked hard to create an environment that is motivating, uplifting, non-intimidating and welcoming. A home away from home, and we’re so excited to now own that home and be able to control all aspects of our environment.”