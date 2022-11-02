OnPoint Community Credit Union celebrates 90 years and 500,000 members with $500 giveaways

OnPoint Community Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of service and 500,000 members this month with giveaways and prizes. In recognition of these milestones, OnPoint launched a special sweepstakes recently for the community to enter for a chance to win a $500 saving deposit. Ninety winners’ names will be drawn at the end of the day on Nov. 30, 2022. Branch staff will also give away OnPoint branded merchandise throughout the month.

“As a financial cooperative, we exist to serve our members and improve the communities we call home,” said Rob Stuart, president and CEO, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “Reaching these milestones is a proud moment we share with each of our members, employees and community partners. We look forward to the next 90 years of serving our community and welcoming more members to the OnPoint family.”

Vast member-driven growth

Founded as the original Portland Teachers Credit Union by 16 schoolteachers in 1932, OnPoint has quickly grown into one of the largest credit unions serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. OnPoint’s membership has increased exponentially over the last 10 years – up 102% since 2012.

To keep pace with its expanding membership, OnPoint embarked upon the largest branch expansion of any credit union in the country in 2021, during a time when other financial institutions closed branches. The reason for expansion was simple – members wanted more accessibility so they could choose to do their banking online or in person within a reasonable distance from their homes. OnPoint heard the call and responded.

90 years of returning profits to members, community

As a not-for-profit financial institution, OnPoint returns profits to its members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. OnPoint also reinvests its profits into the communities it serves, donating over $2.2 million to 277 non-profits in 2021 across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

With a growing network of 55 branches in Oregon and SW Washington, becoming an OnPoint member has never been easier. Visit www.onpointcu.com/join to learn about the benefits of being an OnPoint member and how to join.