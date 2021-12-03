NW Sports Physical Therapy opens Camas outpatient clinic

NW Sports Physical Therapy Inc., which has 11 outpatient clinics in the Tacoma region, has expanded to 155 NE 192nd Ave., Suite 109, in the Camas area.

The new clinic operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 360-836-1977 or visit nwsportspt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic Director Micah Hilton earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from Southwest Baptist University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Shenandoah University.

She is an orthopedic clinical specialist with a special clinical interest in pelvic health conditions, including pregnancy, post-partum, urinary and bowel incontinence, constipation, pelvic pain and sexual health conditions.

NW Sports, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types. Sister company BenchMark Physical Therapy also serves the Portland market with 14 clinics.

