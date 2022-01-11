New Housing Community from Pacific Lifestyle Homes

Pacific Lifestyle Homes has announced the grand opening of the model home at its new Dogwood Estates community in Vancouver, Washington.

Featuring 64 homes situated on 4,000-6,500 square foot easy to maintain lots, the neighborhood is adjacent to Dogwood Park and in close proximity to Hockinson Meadows Community Park, the Salmon Creek Greenway Trail, and the Hartwood Golf Course. Dogwood Estates is located in the Battle Ground school district. Elementary school is Glenwood Heights Primary, middle school is Laurin and the high school is Prairie High School. Home pricing will start in the mid $500s.

21 of the 64 homes have sold prior to the model opening. The community’s model home features the Nisqually home plan. This home plan design features a covered patio, 2,272 square feet of living space 3 beds, a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, and the master suite on the main level. The model home is open daily from 10am-5pm and no advance registration is needed.

“We are really thrilled to open Dogwood Estates. We are confident the neighborhood will be a popular one. The designs of these homes are very efficient and the location is ideal for all buyers” said Mark Kesling, Sales Operations Manager for Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

Home designs in Dogwood Estates will offer features like include lofts, bonus rooms, and dens that could be transformed into whatever space the buyer wishes. Buyers can choose from a productive home office, media room, hobby space, home gym, or simply a second family room to unwind and relax.

All homes in the neighborhood include: a complimentary finish package including features such as “Smart Home” technology, granite or quartz tile countertops, first floor 9’ ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hand scraped or smooth plank hardwood floors, tile bathroom floors in the master suite, a USB wall charger and standard front and landscaping.

The Smart Home Technology Package features programmable lights, climate, and locks to the two Amazon Echo devices included in each home.

Neighborhood GPS address is 10311 NE 124th Ave. Hours are Monday-Sunday 10:00am to 5:00pm. The neighborhood sales consultant is Becky Hanson Beckyh@buildplh.com phone (503) 642-4344.

About Pacific Lifestyle Homes

Pacific Lifestyle Homes was founded in 1996. Since its inception, the company has built more than 3,000 homes throughout the greater Portland/Vancouver area. Pacific Lifestyle Homes is one of the most celebrated builders in southwest Washington and northern Oregon and is a two-time winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award from the Clark County BIA. Learn more at www.pacificlifestylehomes.com.

Comments

comments