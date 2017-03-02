New Day Community Dental Clinic to close

New Day Community Dental Clinic announced on Thursday that it will be closing operations this month, after seven years of serving low- to moderate-income patients in east Vancouver.

In a press release, the clinic said declines in Medicaid reimbursement rates have made closure a necessity.

“After seven years of serving the underserved while struggling to cover expenses, the board was faced with a situation that was not improving, and the fact is that there was no other choice but to close immediately,” said the nonprofit’s Board Vice Chair, Sharif Burdzik. “Years were spent trying different approaches to save this community resource, but in the end, reserves were depleted, necessitating closure.”

The clinic served more than 10,000 individuals during its seven years of operations, helping patients regain functional oral health, regardless of their ability to pay or arrange reimbursement.

The clinic will begin to wind down and treat as many patients as it can by Friday, March 10. Patients of record are being contacted and are encouraged to check the clinic website for updates and more information.

New Day Community Dental Clinic is located at 1201 SE Tech Center Drive, Suite 150, in Vancouver.

