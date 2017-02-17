Nautilus earns product award

Nautilus has received the prestigious ISPO Award for its Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells.

Recognized for innovation and cutting-edge design, the dumbbells received the Product of the Year Award in the Health & Fitness category.

The Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells are the world’s first-ever “smart” dumbbells, complete with an integrated and proprietary sensor that guides users through exercises while tracking reps, sets, calories burned, and providing feedback on form.

“Our goal with the Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells was to revolutionize a product our customers already trusted by incorporating advanced technology to further meet their strength training needs,” said Rob Murdock, senior VP of innovation at Nautilus. “By doing so, we were able to successfully bring the world’s first set of smart dumbbells to market. This ISPO Product of the Year honor award proves that we’re committed to designing world-class products that deliver results and motivate our customers to live healthy lives.”

This is the fourth international award the Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells have received.

Comments

comments