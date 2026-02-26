Ad
Newsletter
Search
Home News News Briefs M.J. Murdock Trust Announces Fall 2025 Grants

M.J. Murdock Trust Announces Fall 2025 Grants

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has published its Fall 2025 Grants Report. The report includes the announcement of 112 total grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits totaling $30,848,000. This includes $6,702,000 through 29 grants to nonprofits serving the numerous sectors of the people of Washington State. Local grant recipients include: Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts Longview, $370,500; Fosterful Vancouver, $163,000; Community Foundation for Southwest Washington Vancouver, $250,000.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit foundation that has invested more than $1.5 billion in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975. For details, please visit their website  murdocktrust.org

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2026 Brown Warrior Publishing, LLC