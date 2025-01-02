M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust announces grants

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, headquartered in Vancouver, has released its Summer 2024 Grants Report. The Trust made grants to Northwest nonprofits totaling $20,745,000.00 with $4.3 million of that amount going to nonprofits in Washington State. Locally, The Vancouver Symphony received $278,500.00 from the Trust to use for the addition of new marketing staff to help increase awareness of the Symphony and grow expand its audience. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit foundation that has invested more than $1.4 billion in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975. For details, please visit murdocktrust.org.