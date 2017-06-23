Local homebuilder celebrates opening of new subdivision

Pacific Lifestyle Homes will celebrate the grand opening of its newest residential neighborhood in Southwest Washington this weekend. Located off of Padden Parkway in Orchards area, “Glenwood Pointe” features 19 estate homes in phases. The homes are situated on 10,000-square-foot lots. Eight homes have been sold prior to the neighborhood’s opening on Saturday, June 24.

“We are excited to open Glenwood Pointe,” said Steve Bradford, VP of sales and marketing for Pacific Lifestyle Homes. “We have been thrilled with the advance sales. We think the price point has been a driver in the early sales.”

