Local Giving Circle accepting grant applications

The Ripple Giving Circle begins a six-month-long virtual study and social group to learn about the needs of Clark County’s children and youth to conclude with grant awards to local organizations. Interested nonprofits can access the application online at https://tinyurl.com/dcf3fnk.

Grant seekers must be a 501(c)3 organization to apply. Deadline for applications is Nov. 17, 2021. Funding to be awarded March 2022.

This funding cycle’s focus is on children and youth mental health services. Funds are to be used supporting children and youth with activities, programs, services, whether newly established or ongoing. These might include but are not limited to materials or organizational support, therapeutic work, including art, music, equine or others.

Two informational meetings are scheduled for groups interested. This is an optional Q&A session, not a requirement for funding. The meetings are Oct. 25 and Nov. 4, https://tinyurl.com/GivingCircleInfo21.

The Ripple Giving Circle, a program of Ripple Impact NW, seeks to provide funding to organizations committed to helping the people of Clark County.

“The Ripple Giving Circles will provide needed funding to make a difference to various causes in Clark County. That is accomplished by a group of people coming together to learn more about their community and to experience how sharing what we have makes a difference to us as a community, as individuals and for organizations focused on the common good,” said Jeanne Kojis, Ripple Impact NW Board Chair.

The Giving Circle welcomes new members. Giving Circles for 2022 on a variety of topics and donation levels will be announced in December.

Email jeanne@rippleimpactnw.org or megan@rippleimpactnw.org for more information, including grant guidelines.

