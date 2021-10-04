Local businesses, community members to be honored at annual disability awareness celebration

Businesses and individuals who are making a difference in the lives of people with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities will be honored Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Disability Employment Awareness Awards.

Five Community Awards will be presented at the event, which will take place virtually this year. The event also celebrates October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The virtual ceremony runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Register online at: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eih928si13be55de&llr=6ajwdndab

Awards will go to a large employer, small employer and an employee with a developmental or intellectual disability as well as people being honored for their extraordinary service to those with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

The Clark County Community Awards honor the role people with developmental disabilities have in helping achieve a dynamic, productive workforce and recognize those in the business community who have demonstrated leadership in employing people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily Harris at emily@gowise.org or 503-750-9776.