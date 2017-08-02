From the List: Clark County’s largest mortgage lenders & brokers

What are the largest mortgage lenders and brokers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of closed loans in the county in 2016. Figures as of 6/20/17.

The top five are:

HomeStreet Bank: 2,454 closed loans Columbia Community Credit Union: 1,629 closed loans Evergreen Home Loans: 1,122 closed loans Guild Mortgage Co: 915 closed loans Wells Fargo Home Mortgage: 815 closed loans

To view the rest of Clark County's mortgage lenders and brokers, check out the July 28, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal.

