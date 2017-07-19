From the List: Clark County’s largest manufacturers

What are the largest manufacturers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 6/9/17.

The top five are:

SEH America Inc: 775 FTEs Frito-Lay Inc: 475 FTEs Columbia Machine Inc: 460 FTEs Nautilus Inc: 319 FTEs Pendleton Woolen Mills: 205 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s manufacturers, check out the July 14, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes primary product information, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

