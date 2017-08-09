From the List: Clark County’s largest law firms

What are the largest law firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of attorneys. Figures as of 6/26/17.

The top five are:

Landerholm PS: 2,454 closed loans Jordan Ramis PC: 1,629 closed loans Gevurtz Menashe: 1,122 closed loans Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP: 915 closed loans Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt: 815 closed loans

To view the rest of Clark County’s law firms, check out the August 4, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes areas of legal focus, specialties and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

A complete industry list can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. Purchased Excel lists feature even more listings than what is available in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments