From the List: Clark County’s largest dental care providers

What are largest dental care providers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 7/18/17.

The top five are:

Kaiser Permanente Dental: 122 FTEs; 24 dentists Wendel Family Dental Centre: 55 FTEs; 6 dentists Adventure Dental: 31 FTEs; number of dentists ND Cascade Dental: 20 FTEs; 5 dentists Discovery Dental: 12 FTEs; 2 dentists

To view the rest of Clark County’s dental care providers, check out the August 25, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

