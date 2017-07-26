From the List: Clark County’s largest academic & technical schools

What are the largest academic & technical schools in Clark County? We ranked them by number of students (2016-2017). Figures as of 6/19/17.

The top five are:

Clark College: 14,053 students Washington State University Vancouver: 3,426 students Emergency Training Northwest: 1,700 students Warner Pacific College: 1,100 students International Air & Hospitality Academy: 300 students

To view the rest of Clark County’s academic & technical schools, check out the July 21, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes program examples, president/principal information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

A complete industry list can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. Purchased Excel lists feature even more listings than what is available in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments