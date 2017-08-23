From the List: Clark County’s busiest commercial general contractors

What are the busiest commercial general contractors in Clark County? We ranked them by gross billings for 2016 originating from Clark County office locations. Figures as of 7/11/17.

The top five are:

Tapani Underground Inc: $105,000,000 gross billing Rotschy Inc: $101,000,000 gross billing TEAM Construction LLC: $55,000,000 gross billing Phoenix Industrial Inc: $51,300,00 gross billing Robertson & Olson Construction: $37,000,000 gross billing

To view the rest of Clark County’s commercial general contractors, check out the August 18, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes license numbers, specialties, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

A complete industry list can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. Purchased Excel lists feature even more listings than what is available in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments