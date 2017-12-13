From the List: Clark County’s 5 largest credit unions

What are the largest credit unions in Clark County? We ranked them by total amount of deposits in Clark County. Figures based on 11/15/2017 NCUA filing.

The top five are:

Columbia Community Credit Union: $1,120,009,000 in Clark Co. deposits; 12 Clark Co. branches iQ Credit Union: $811,390,816 in Clark Co. deposits; 14 Clark Co. branches (plus 6 high school campus branches) TwinStar Credit Union: $120,505,204 in Clark Co. deposits; 3 Clark Co. branches OnPoint Community Credit Union: 64,667,219 in Clark Co. deposits; 4 Clark Co. branches Cascade Federal Credit Union: $45,277,591 in Clark Co. deposits; 1 Clark Co. branch

To view the rest of Clark County’s credit unions, check out the December 15, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, a description of services provided and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

